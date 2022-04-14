Edmonds College student wins Governor’s Student Civic Leadership Award

Edmonds College student Ahmad Hilal Abid will be honored at the 2022 Student Civic Leadership Awards as one of three recipients of the Governor’s Student Civic Leadership Award. Abid will be recognized at a ceremony at the Museum of Flight on Friday, April 15.

Abid advanced for consideration for the Governor’s Student Civic Leadership Award after being selected as Edmonds College’s Presidential Student Civic Leadership Award recipient. The Student Civic Leadership Awards recognize outstanding student leaders from Washington Campus Compact member campuses in Washington and Idaho for their work in civic engagement and social entrepreneurship. As the Governor’s Award winner, Abid will receive a $1,000 prize.

“We are grateful to have Ahmad as part of the Edmonds College community. His commitment to helping others is truly inspirational,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “It is Ahmad’s dream that by giving back to his community and bringing people together, he will encourage greater understanding of our differences to help create a culture of equity and belonging.”

Abid is very active both on and off campus, dedicating much of his free time to volunteering and community service. He has served as a student leader and organization coordinator within the Center for Student Engagement & Leadership and has assisted as a campus event programmer.

Abid is active at churches and mosques within Edmonds and Lynnwood and has been instrumental in assimilating Afghan refugees into the community. He has worked with local organizations in supporting fundraising efforts while also teaching English to children and older generations. Abid also started the House of Wisdom, a program that helps children and youth of all backgrounds with their schoolwork while teaching values, principles and customs. Abid began the program out of his garage but has since rented a larger space to accommodate his sessions.

Abid will earn his Associate in Arts, Direct Transfer degree in spring 2022. He will continue to work on a paralegal degree for the 2022-23 academic year.