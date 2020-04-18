Edmonds College to award $1.44 million in CARES Act funding to students

Edmonds College will receive $1.44 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide emergency assistance to students who are experiencing financial hardships related to COVID-19. The one-time, limited assistance is aimed at helping students with rent, food, bills, tuition, course materials, child care and health care.

“We recognize how challenging it is for our students during this time, and we are doing everything we can to keep them in school and moving forward with their educational goals,” said Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh.

The majority of the funding will be dispersed during the college’s spring quarter; however, some funding will be reserved for distribution during summer and fall quarters. Currently enrolled students are encouraged to apply.

The Edmonds College Foundation is also providing $65,000 in assistance through its Student Emergency Fund.

For more information, visit edcc.edu/covid19aid.