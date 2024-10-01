Edmonds College to celebrate modern manufacturing with open house at Paine Field skills center Oct. 11

National Manufacturing Week, which takes place the first week of October, is a collaborative effort that brings together students, parents, influencers, and community leaders to learn while raising awareness about the modern manufacturing industry. The aim is to inspire the next generation of the manufacturing workforce. As part of this initiative, the Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center (AMSC) will host an event next week, Oct. 11, providing opportunities to explore career pathways and training programs within the manufacturing field. General event information and details to register is available at edmonds.edu/manufacturing-week.
“As an active participant in the Manufacturing Imperative—Workforce Pipeline Challenge (MI-WPC), Edmonds College is dedicated to working alongside the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and community partners to drive forward education and training initiatives that cater to the evolving needs of regional manufacturers,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “We are honored to showcase our groundbreaking manufacturing training programs and capabilities that not only empower graduates to secure career-defining roles but also contribute to the growth and success of the local economy while addressing workforce needs.”
Advanced Manufacturing Skills Center Open House
Explore the possibilities in manufacturing at the AMSC and Washington Aerospace Training & Research (WATR) Center. Join us for tours of the facility, demonstrations, special activities, and views of the center’s newest hands-on training lab: a real retrofitted Boeing 767 fuselage. Learn about the short‑term, hands-on training programs that lead to manufacturing careers in aerospace, defense, space, maritime, construction and more. Explore careers and pathways in aerospace, maritime, and robotics, as well as opportunities in the construction trades
– Experience live 3-D and CNC demonstrations in the Creative Technology lab
– Engage with instructors and program directors during a Q&A session
The AMSC will host tours hourly, starting at 10 a.m., with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m.Registration for the AMSC Open House is encouraged and the event is available to the general public.
WHEN:
Wednesday, Oct. 11 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
AMSC/WATR Center at Paine Field
3008 100th St. S.W., Everett, WA
