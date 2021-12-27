Edmonds College to hold all classes online for first week of winter quarter

With the continued spread of COVID-19 cases, Edmonds College has decided to hold all classes, including labs, online for the first week of winter quarter, Jan. 3-9, 2022. Starting on Jan. 10, in-person classes will be held on campus as originally planned.

“Having classes and labs online for the first week will provide time for people to monitor any COVID-19 symptoms and take post-holiday COVID tests before coming back to campus,” College President Amit B. Singh noted in a message posted on the college website.

Any student who will be coming to campus is required to attest to their vaccine status by Jan. 4 or will risk being removed from in-person, on-campus classes. Students can verify their vaccination status by following these steps.

All student services will be available virtually Dec. 27. The college announced Sunday that due to inclement weather, the college is operating remotely, and all in-person services and activities are canceled.