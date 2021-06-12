Edmonds College to hold drive-thru commencement celebration, virtual ceremony June 18

Edmonds College will host an on-campus, drive-thru commencement celebration from 2-5 p.m. Friday, June 18. Faculty and staff will cheer on graduates as they drive or walk through the celebration route. Strict COVID-19 safety guidelines will be maintained and attendance will be limited.

The college will also release a commencement ceremony video, which will be available for viewing at edmonds.edu/commencement at noon June 18.

“I’m impressed by the tenacity each and every one of our graduates has shown,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit Singh. “Through the most difficult times, they have not wavered from their goals. As they move ahead to pursue further education or enter the workforce, I am confident that they will be successful.”

This year’s student commencement speaker is Steve Sebuka. He was a physician in the Congo before coming to the U.S. in 2018, and he started at EC by taking English classes. He went on to earn five health care certificates, which allowed him to secure a position as a monitor technician at EvergreenHealth. Sebuka’s ultimate goal is to become a public health doctor.

“Everything is possible in life; it is just a question of will,” said Sebuka. “Yes, we are in the middle of a pandemic period, but let this challenge be a source of motivation rather than an excuse to give up.”

2020-21 Edmonds College highlights