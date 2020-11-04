Edmonds College to hold public hearing Nov. 10 on student conduct codes, non-discrimination and harassment policy

Edmonds College will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 on proposed changes to two chapters of the Washington Administrative Code (WAC) that pertain to Title IX and the Student Code of Conduct policy. The hearing will be held remotely and can be accessed online via Zoom.

Acccording to related documents, the proposed rules will provide guidance, clarity and consistency to the student code of conduct and anti-discrimination and harassment policy. Changes to the WAC have been proposed in response to the recent changes to Federal Title IX regulations, including an updated definition of sexual harassment, the rule of due process in the grievance process, changes to jurisdiction, and the right to a hearing with provisions for cross-examination.

See the hearing agenda and proposed rule change documents to learn more..

The public is invited to make comments on the proposed policy changes at the Nov. 10 hearing. If preferred, written comments can be submitted to jorge.delatorre@edcc.edu. Written comments must be no more than 300 words in length and submitted no later than 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Include the words “Public Comment” in the subject line of the email.

Pending action by the college’s Board of Trustees on Nov. 19, the new policy would be effective no earlier than Dec. 19.