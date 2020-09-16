Edmonds College to hold virtual opening ceremony for new on-campus housing Oct. 22

Edmonds College, one of the country’s few community colleges to offer on-campus housing, opened its second residence hall to students this fall.

Triton Court will provide housing for 220 students and is located directly across from the college’s main entrance. A virtual opening celebration for Triton Court and the college’s new STEM and Nursing building will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22. More details will be available soon.

“We’ve expanded the availability of on-campus housing because we know it impacts student success,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Research shows that students who live in campus residence halls are more likely to remain in college, graduate on time, and achieve what they came here to do, successfully.”

Triton Court has five floors and includes 24 studio units, 50 two-bedroom units and 32 three-bedroom units. Each floor has a common study space and laundry facility, and the second floor has a residential lounge for social and community events. Apartments are fully furnished and feature private bedrooms, full kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and wireless internet access.

“On-campus housing enriches students’ social and academic journeys,” said Luke Botzheim, director of housing and residence life at EC. “Students in our residence halls have the opportunity to make friends with people from around the world, develop their leadership skills, learn to live independently, and connect with college resources.”

Housing and Residence Life has taken precautions to ensure student safety during fall quarter, including daily cleaning of public spaces and coordinating move-in dates to avoid congestion.

More information and a virtual tour of Triton Court are available at edcc.edu/triton-court. Got questions? Contact the Housing and Residence Life Department directly at housing@edcc.edu.