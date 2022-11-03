Edmonds College to host 10th annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 8

Edmonds College will host its 10th annual Veterans Day celebration in person and virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The event starts at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre and is free to the public.

Veterans will be honored throughout the celebration, with special recognition given to Native American vets. Phill Allen, a U.S. Army veteran from the Nez Perce tribe, will be this year’s guest speaker. Allen earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Idaho and is a doctoral candidate at Washington State University. He has taught at Northwest Indian College, Washington State University, and Lewis-Clark State College and works for the Nez Perce Tribe.

“Native American veterans have dedicated their lives in service to our country and have done so with distinction throughout our military history,” Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh said. “We are honored to pay tribute to their service and to have Mr. Allen as a speaker at our 10th annual celebration.”

Matthew Durkee, a U.S. Army veteran and Edmonds College’s Veteran Resource Center director, will serve as the event’s emcee.

You can find the livestream at www.edmonds.edu/tv/live.html.