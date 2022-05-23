Edmonds College to host 9th annual Memorial Day Ceremony May 26

Edmonds College will host its ninth annual Memorial Day Ceremony both in person and virtually on Thursday, May 26. The public ceremony will start at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre, followed by a parade of veterans to the Boots to Books Monument at 2:45 p.m.

“We are very proud to host our ceremony in person this year, as it will provide an opportunity for people to reconnect and take comfort in knowing our proud traditions are alive and well,” said Chris Szarek, EC executive director of facilities and U.S. Navy veteran. “It’s humbling to see the amount of support that exists for veterans throughout our campus and community.”

This year’s event, themed “Honoring The Fallen,” is being hosted in person for the first time since 2019. It will be emceed by Szarek. Features of the event include a message from Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh, a presentation of the colors by the Everett High School NROTC, a slideshow honoring our fallen, music by flutist Peter Ali, and more.

Following the Black Box Theatre ceremony, guests will be led to the Boots to Books Monument by bagpiper Patrick Downing. The Battlefield Cross will be assembled, and a wreath-laying ceremony will occur at the monument.

“Edmonds College is proud of the strong veteran presence on campus,” said Dr. Singh. “The Memorial Day Ceremony is an important tradition that allows us to honor those who have served in the military and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our daily freedoms.”

Attendees are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the event online. Admission is free.

Edmonds College is home to the Veterans Resource Center (VRC), which serves the needs of over 200 veterans and their family members attending EC. The center provides Veterans Affairs counseling and certification, an on-site academic advisor, career counseling, and an inviting place to meet other veterans. The center is funded by the EC Foundation’s Boots to Books and Beyond Campaign.

The Black Box Theatre, in alignment with our region’s arts and cultural organizations and with the support of Edmonds College, will continue to require proof of vaccination or negative test documentation through June 2022. Masking is strongly suggested for all audience members at this time and is required for all audiences over 60 people.