Edmonds College to host Amazon hiring event Nov. 15-17

Amazon will host a hiring event at Edmonds College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 15-17 at Alderwood Hall, Room 105. The event is also open to the general public.

The three-day event is designed to allow Edmonds College students to apply for jobs, complete any necessary testing, and sign on with the company to start working quickly.

“One of the advantages of attending our college is that our campus is located in close proximity to the headquarters of many companies,” Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh said. “We strive to help local and global businesses, like Amazon, fill employment needs.”

Amazon is looking to hire entry-level warehouse positions. They are offering full-time, part-time, reduced-time, and flexible-schedule employment opportunities.

Interested applicants are encouraged to register for the event with the college’s Career Action Center.

Located in Mountlake Terrace Hall, Room 130, the college’s Career Action Center creates connections between employers and students by providing opportunities for recruitment, career information, job search assistance, internship education and access to retraining.