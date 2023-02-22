Edmonds College to host Black History Month celebration on Feb. 22

Edmonds College will host a Black History Month 2023 Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre. The event is open to the public and free.
The theme of the celebration is Black Resistance in Higher Education: Success, Obstacles, and Improvements. During the event, Black excellence in poetry and dance will be celebrated, along with the Black student experience at the college.
