Edmonds College to host Black History Month celebration on Feb. 22

February 21, 2023
Black excellence in poetry and dance will be celebrated during the Black History Month 2023 Celebration at Black Box Theatre on Wednesday.

Edmonds College will host a Black History Month 2023 Celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 21, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre. The event is open to the public and free.

The theme of the celebration is Black Resistance in Higher Education: Success, Obstacles, and Improvements. During the event, Black excellence in poetry and dance will be celebrated, along with the Black student experience at the college.

