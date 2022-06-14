Edmonds College to host drive-through commencement and virtual ceremony on June 17

Edmonds College will host an on-campus, drive-through commencement celebration from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, June 17, in Lots C and D (near Seaview Gym). The college will also release a commencement ceremony video at edmonds.edu/commencement starting at noon.

The ceremony is open to all GED, high school diploma, degree and certificate completers from summer 2021 to summer 2022. In all, 1,475 Edmonds College students are eligible to participate.

“The 2022 graduating class persisted through a challenging academic climate,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “I commend them for their grit and perseverance. The fortitude they displayed at Edmonds College will serve them well in their future endeavors.”

Faculty and staff will cheer on graduates as they drive or walk through the celebration route. A photo booth staffed by GradImages and a reception with cupcakes and beverages at the end of the route, next to Hazel Miller Hall, will be available for participants.

The commencement video will feature a welcome from student government liaison Puneet Birk and student speakers Anna Fridell and Ahmad Hilal Abid. Fridell was a standout on the Triton softball team, and Abid was a student leader and organization coordinator within the Center for Student Engagement & Leadership.

Campus leadership speakers include President Singh and Brent Leithauser, an instructor in the allied health program. Lia Andrews from the department of social sciences will deliver the land acknowledgment.