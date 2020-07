In partnership with the Lynnwood Food Bank, Edmonds College will hold a free drive-thru food distribution Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Food will be available for 1,000 households. No ID will be required to receive food. Additional partners include the Salvation Army and Verdant Health Commission.

Edmonds College is located at 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Drivers can enter the campus at 200th Street Southwest and 68th Avenue West.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.