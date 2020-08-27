Edmonds College to host information sessions through September for prospective students

Edmonds College will host a series of information sessions for those interested in learning what the college has to offer and how to enroll. Sessions will be held on Zoom, at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Info Session Schedule
- Aug. 27 Student Life and Online Learning
- Sept. 1 Areas of Study and Admissions Process
- Sept. 8 Admissions Process, Paying for College, and Orientation
- Sept. 10 General Information, Adult Learners
- Sept. 15 Admissions Process and Student Resources
- Sept. 17 Admissions Process, Student Life, and Canvas
For more information, email outreach@edcc.edu. Fall quarter starts Sept. 21. Prospective attendees can register online.