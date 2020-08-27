Edmonds College to host information sessions through September for prospective students

Posted: August 27, 2020 20
Photo courtesy Edmonds College.

Edmonds College will host a series of information sessions for those interested in learning what the college has to offer and how to enroll. Sessions will be held on Zoom, at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Info Session Schedule

  • Aug. 27 Student Life and Online Learning
  • Sept. 1 Areas of Study and Admissions Process
  • Sept. 8 Admissions Process, Paying for College, and Orientation
  • Sept. 10 General Information, Adult Learners
  • Sept. 15 Admissions Process and Student Resources
  • Sept. 17 Admissions Process, Student Life, and Canvas

For more information, email outreach@edcc.edu. Fall quarter starts Sept. 21. Prospective attendees can register online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME