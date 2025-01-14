Edmonds College to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Jan. 22

Edmonds College will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The event is open and free for all on campus and in the community and will be at the Black Box Theatre from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

This year’s celebration theme is “Together We Stand: Justice Beyond the Dream.” During the event, the community will celebrate the life and teachings of Reverend Dr. King with an inspirational message from keynote speaker Dr. Paul A. Stoot, Sr.

Stoot is the senior pastor and founder of Greater Trinity Church in Everett and the founder and CEO of Rise Up Academy. Driven by a deep commitment to social justice, he recognized the critical need for high-quality early childhood education, particularly for low-income BIPOC children in the south Everett community.

He founded Rise Up Academy with former Seattle Seahawks player and NFL Hall-of-Famer Kenny Easley to provide accessible and innovative education, believing it is the cornerstone of closing the achievement gap and building a more equitable future for all.

Through his philanthropic endeavors with Rise Up Academy, Stoot has raised over $7 million for various programs, initiatives and new infrastructure.

Stoot is active locally and nationally in leadership positions. He is a former Board of Governors member of Virginia Mason Medical Center and served many years on the Board of Regents of Seattle University. In June 2015, he completed his doctorate of ministry from Faith Evangelical Seminary in Tacoma, Washington.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Stoot as our keynote speaker as we commemorate the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,’ said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Dr. Stoot’s commitment to creating equitable access to education for underserved communities aligns perfectly with our campus values and serves as a powerful tribute to Dr. King’s vision.”

Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged. Reserve your ticket.

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/mlk.