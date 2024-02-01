Edmonds College to host Multicultural Job Fair on Feb. 14

Edmonds College will host a Multicultural Job Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The event starts at 11 a.m. on the first floor of Brier Hall.

Edmonds’ English Language Acquisition (ELA) students and the multilingual community are invited to the event to explore various employment opportunities. Crane Aerospace, the City of Everett, Cocoon House and many other companies will join the job fair. Employers will be hiring for a wide range of positions, including seasonal and full-time jobs.

“We are excited to have the Multicultural Job Fair at Edmonds College again and celebrate our diverse communities and their cultural expertise,” said Christine Kobayashi, dean of the International Education Division. “We are thrilled to bring employers to this fair that see multilingualism as an asset in the hiring process.”

Job seekers can register at http://bit.ly/3u63Wa8.