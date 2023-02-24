Edmonds College to host resource fair for immigrants and refugees March 2

Edmonds College will host a resource fair for immigrants and refugees on Thursday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Room 202 of Woodway Hall.

The resource fair is designed to provide services for employment training, food assistance, health care, housing, legal aid, tutoring, child care, among others.

The resource fair is open to the public and free parking is available in lots O and P.

#