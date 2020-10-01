Edmonds College to host virtual Manufacturing Month 2020 events Oct. 2-22

Edmonds College will go virtual for Manufacturing Month 2020 to showcase the many options for students and workers to jump start or advance their education and careers in STEM and manufacturing. All events are free and open to the public.

Manufacturing Month takes place each October and features events that highlight modern manufacturing – a vibrant and growing industry that offers diverse, high-paying career opportunities – from manufacturers across the Americas.

“COVID-19 has presented major challenges to students, educators, job seekers, and employers,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Although we’re virtual this year, we’re proud to host Manufacturing Month events and hope to encourage people to pursue education and a path toward a better future.

EC Manufacturing Month 2020 events include:

Manufacturing Career Panel | 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2

Panelists will include representatives from aerospace, space and marine manufacturing: Moderator Emily Wittman, president and CEO Aerospace Futures Alliance; Ann Avary, COE director for the Maritime Center; Kirk Davis, executive director CAMPS; Ed Lowney, director of Operations Crane Aerospace & Electronics – Lynnwood; Allen Gipson, vice president of Corporate Planning, Jamco America; and Rosemary Brester; president and CEO of Hobart Machined Products, Inc.

Washington Aerospace Training and Research (WATR) Center | 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6

The WATR Center of Edmonds College is industry focused and responsive to workforce needs. The WATR Center is committed to providing innovative and relevant programs of study for present and future aerospace workers that meet the demands of the fast-paced aerospace industry. The virtual tour and information session will highlight the five unique short-term aerospace certificates of certification, preparing students for their new career in just 12 weeks.

The Facility Makerspace | 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7

The Facility Makerspace offers local community direct access to an 11,000-square-foot Engineering Technology shop with more than $2 million in engineering equipment. The event will highlight CNC technology including laser cutting, 3D printing CNC routers. The event will be of interest to those preferring in hands-on fabrication equipment in the metal shop, wood shop and composites lab.

From design thinking classes to equipment orientations participants can get moving in just two hours. The event will include a virtual tour and Q&A to learn more about the innovation sandbox with all the tools, training and community needed to turn thoughts into things.

The Business Training Center (BTC) | 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8

The Business Training Center of Edmonds College provides students with specific job skills training, as well as high-level, quality education for businesses, organizations and individuals looking for training tailored to their particular interests or profession. The event will include a virtual tour, information center and Q&A.

The BTC’s Advanced Aerospace Training courses provide students with practical high-tech skills needed for the current and future manufacturing environment. Their goal is the most literal application of principles through the integration of 3D design, electronics, automation and material science.

Educational Pathways to Manufacturing | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Learn how to get a new career started at the Educational Pathways to Manufacturing Fair with one of the many options available in the manufacturing industry. Those wanting to get their career started right away, or want to expand their already existing skill set, a short-term training program could be for them. Two-year and four-year degrees are available from various institutions, or participants could find a company with an apprenticeship program and train right on the shop floor

Participants can speak one-on-one with representatives from training centers, educational institutes, and apprenticeship programs across the Puget Sound area to find out which educational pathway is right for them. This event is in partnership with WorkSource Washington and the Washington State Employment Security department.

Manufacturing Career Event | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22

Speak one-on-one with the representatives to learn more about career opportunities in manufacturing. This event is in partnership with WorkSource Washington and the Washington State Employment Security department.

For more information and links to the virtual events, go to edcc.edu/manufacturing. Be advised that some of the event links will not be available until the day of the event.