Edmonds College to host virtual Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations Jan. 21

Edmonds College will host two free virtual Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Keynote speakers are Darnesha Weary, co-owner of Black Coffee Northwest and local activist, and Rubey Hayden, leader, motivator and facilitator.

“As a campus community, we strive to be a place that is welcoming and respectful where every person’s contribution is heard and valued, and where everyone feels a true sense of belonging,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “This annual community event gives us time to reflect together on the teachings and legacy of Dr. King and advancing equity and inclusion.”

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Facing the Rising Sun,” which was taken from the lyrics of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson. Two virtual celebration times will be offered via Zoom.

Virtual MLK Celebration events:

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. This event will feature keynote speaker Darnesha Weary, emceed by remarks from EC student trustee Athmar Al-Ghanim, and a panel discussion with EC students and employees. Join using this Zoom link.

2-3:30 p.m. This event will feature a spoken word performance by Rubey Hayden, remarks from EC vice presidents Greg Hinton and Dr. Yvonne Terrell-Powell, EC alumna poetry reading of Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise,” and a reading of excerpts from “Letter from Birmingham Jail” by Dr. King. Join using this Zoom link.

Both events will include remarks from Dr. Singh, an indigenous peoples blessing and land acknowledgement, Black Labor Acknowledgement, and music led by Tyler Beauchamp.

For more information, visit edmonds.edu/mlk.