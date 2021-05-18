Edmonds College to host virtual Memorial Day ceremony May 28

Edmonds College will host its eighth annual Memorial Day ceremony — this year virtually with a live YouTube premiere of “Remember. Honor. Reflect.” — at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, on the Veterans Resource Center web page.

“This ceremony reflects the depth and breadth of care for veterans on our campus,” said Chris Szarek, EC interim executive director of facilities and U.S. Navy veteran. “It’s moving to see people from so many different backgrounds and departments come together each year around a common purpose.”

The event will be co-hosted by Szarek and Fernado Moratalla, EC assistant director of security operations and U.S. Marine veteran. Features of the event include: a message from EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh, performances by drama students and the Soundsation student jazz choir, a slideshow of veterans who have worked at the college, music by flutist Peter Ali, and more.

Please note: A live chat with members of the ceremony’s planning committee will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. The video will be available to watch after the premiere.

EC is home to the Veterans Resource Center (VRC), which serves the needs of over 200 veterans and their family members attending EC. The center provides Veterans Affairs counseling and certification, an on-site academic advisor, career counseling, and an inviting place to meet other veterans. The center is funded by the EC Foundation’s Boots to Books and Beyond Campaign.