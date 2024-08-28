Edmonds College to receive $600K State Project Improvement grant

Edmonds College is among eight recipients of $4.85 million in State Project Improvement grants announced by the Washington State Department of Commerce Tuesday.

The mission is to help state-owned facilities pay for efficiency measures to move buildings closer to meeting the state’s Clean Buildings Performance Standard, Commerce said in its announcement. These awards are funded by the Climate Commitment Act.

All of the awards in this round of funding are to public higher education institutions. The funding will help public colleges and universities across the state reduce their carbon emissions, helping achieve Washington’s climate goals. The 2021 State Energy Strategy states that Washington will limit greenhouse gas emissions to 45% of 1990 levels by 2030, 70% of 1990 levels by 2040, and net zero by 2050.

“State Project Improvement grants specifically help increase the energy efficiency of state projects, moving state agencies and higher education institutions toward emission reduction targets,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “I’m especially pleased that all of the funding this round is to higher education institutions. Our public colleges and universities affect so many students, instructors, employees and members of the public across the state. The impact of this funding is wide-ranging for all communities in Washington.”

Applicants were required to submit a detailed description of the baseline planned project, as well as the proposed alternative project that would increase their energy efficiency. The grants awarded the difference between the original project and the energy-efficient alternative. All of the selected projects met or exceeded the required criteria of savings to investment ratio with a contribution to reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Here are the awards:

$970,834 to Central Washington University, Ellensburg. This project will build on a planned upgrade of an air handler in preparation for future conversion to geothermal; the enhancements funded by this grant introduce an ultra-efficient flooded heat exchanger operating on steam until the final geothermal step is implemented.

$599,623 to Edmonds College, Edmonds. In addition to the original HVAC controller replacement, this will upgrade 68 zone level heating valves with pressure indicators improving occupancy control, demand ventilation, and reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption.

$327,014 to Green River Community College, Auburn. Convert florescent lighting to LEDs. The conversion will reduce energy consumption and provide better lighting and longer measure life.

$259,088 to Shoreline Community College, Everett. Upgrades the replacement of five inefficient boilers with high efficiency boilers for three buildings, reducing energy use by 15-17%.

$330,000 to South Puget Sound Community College, Olympia. Retro-commissioning, controls and heating valve upgrades will enhance the baseline fan motor replacement and optimize functioning of building systems.

$440,509 to South Puget Sound Community College, Olympia. Upgrades standard boiler replacements to new, high efficiency condensing boilers, circulation pumps and flues.

$617,624 to South Puget Sound Community College, Olympia. Replaces multiple end-of-life heat pumps and add controls to multiple mezzanines.

$1,305,308 to University of Washington, Seattle. Installs efficient fan coil units with temperature control, and revises layout of piping and ductwork to position Anderson Hall for compatibility with the planned campus district heating water system that will move the campus away from fossil fuels.

This solicitation was non-competitive. Each proposed project was reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Funding was available in the 2023 capital budget and the 2024 supplemental capital budget.