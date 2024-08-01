Edmonds College, WHCA partner to create new apprenticeship program for licensed practical nursing assistants

Edmonds College and the Washington Health Care Association (WHCA) are partnering to launch an apprenticeship program specifically designed for certified nursing assistants (NA-C) in long-term care facilities who want to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN). This innovative program aims to address the critical shortage of LPNs in the long-term healthcare industry while providing career advancement opportunities for dedicated individuals.

The apprenticeship program offers participants a unique opportunity to earn while they learn, with tuition assistance (50%) and a guaranteed minimum salary. By combining approximately 2,000 hours of on-the-job training with classroom instruction, apprentices will gain the skills and knowledge necessary to become successful LPNs.

“We are excited to partner with WHCA to create this groundbreaking apprenticeship program,” said Edmonds College Director of Nursing Kyra McCoy. “This initiative will not only help address the staffing challenges facing long-term care facilities but also provide a pathway for nursing assistants to become LPNs and prepare them to advance up the nursing career ladder if they choose to do so.”

Edmonds College is committed to providing educational opportunities for underserved populations, and this apprenticeship program is designed to create career pathways for individuals from diverse backgrounds. By providing access to education and career advancement, the college is helping build a more robust, equitable healthcare workforce.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for our next generation of nurses in long-term care,” said WHCA CEO Carma Matti-Jackson. “WHCA has collaborated with our partners at the Workforce Training & Education Coordinating Board, the Department of Labor and Industries, the Washington Board of Nursing, and Edmonds College for this inaugural program. We are all committed to developing this important, alternate pathway that provides students with the opportunity to work with experienced, successful mentors and nurses, with the goal of launching successful careers in long-term care for our apprentices.”

Interested applicants must apply to the Edmonds College Practical Nursing program before completing an additional LPN Apprenticeship program application. The Edmonds application period has been extended to Aug. 16, 2024.

Apprenticeship candidates must meet the following requirements:

– Enrolled in Edmonds College’s Practical Nursing Program

– Currently hold a valid NAC certificate or license in Washington state and have at least six months of direct patient care experience

– Complete all seven prerequisite courses with a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75 and no less than a grade of 2.0 in any one class

– Complete the TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) and be prepared to submit your scores for evaluation with your Practical Nursing Program application

– Have two people who can provide professional references and are willing to complete a Professional Recommendation Form that will be emailed out after you submit your Practical Nursing Program application

For more information about the apprenticeship program, contact Julia Erickson at julia.erickson@edmonds.edu or call 425-640-1623.