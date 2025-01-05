Edmonds council to review development code updates, host reception for legislators Jan. 7

A review of development code updates and potential action on interim ordinances for neighborhood centers and hubs that were created as part of Edmonds’ 2024 Comprehensive Plan update are among the items on the Edmonds City Council’s agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The council also will consider an interim ordinance for STEP housing, as required by state House Bill 1220. STEP includes four specific housing types: emergency shelter, transitional housing, emergency housing and permanent supportive housing.

And the council agenda includes a resolution calling for a special election in Edmonds regarding annexation into the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The meeting will be streamed live on the council meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

You can also attend and offer public comment via this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or participate by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will hold a reception at 5:15 p.m. with several local legislators to discuss the city’s 2025 State Legislative Agenda. The location will be the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.