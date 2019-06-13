Edmonds Daybreakers honor final Scriber Lake HS Hidden Winner of school year

Edmonds’ breakfast Rotary Club, the Edmonds Daybreakers, recently honored its final monthly Hidden Winner for this school year, Scriber Lake High School senior Monica Basham.

The program recognizes one student each month for outstanding achievement. In every case the individual has overcome serious obstacles and has, in one way or another, turned himself or herself around.



Those selected are chosen by the Scriber Lake High School staff and are presented to the Daybreakers membership at one of their weekly breakfast meetings. Often this is the only recognition that the student has ever received.



The Daybreakers’ chair for the program, Jim Blossey, said, “In every case these kids really deserve the acknowledgement; they have taken charge of their own lives and effectively moved themselves from the margins of youthful society, brought their grades way up, and are now graduating from high school, something that a few years earlier seemed all but impossible.”