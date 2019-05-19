Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary awards scholarships to jazz students

1 of 7

Outstanding local student jazz programs — including those from Edmonds Community College; Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood high schools; College Place and Meadowdale middle schools; Madrona K-8 School and the Edmonds Girls Jazz Band — and were showcased during the 19th Annual Edmonds Jazz Connection Saturday in downtown Edmonds. Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the event featured Puget Sound-area middle, high school and college jazz programs.

The Daybreakers Rotary Club also awarded scholarships to the following students:

-Michael Hagen: Meadowdale High School choir, piano and voice

-Andrew Wright: Meadowdale High School choir and drum

-Natalie Whitlock: Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz 1 sax

-Sarah Henderson, Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz 1 lead trumpet

-Anthony Edwards, Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz 1 drum

-Danny Kha, Meadowdale High School Jazz 1 sax

The event was also supported by the Hazel Miller Foundation, Reece Home Teams, TFS Advisors, Edmonds Community College, Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, My Sisters Place, Hubbard Family Foundation, Kennelly Keys Music and the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Watch for a complete photo gallery of the event soon.