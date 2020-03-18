Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary cancels signature Jazz Connection event

In what would have been the 20th anniversary of the Edmonds Jazz Connection — a day of performances by outstanding local middle and high school jazz bands — organizers have decided to cancel it due to school closures and social distancing concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the event involves student musicians across the Edmonds School District.

Proceeds have gone to student scholarships and to support a music lab program in the local schools. To show its commitment to supporting music education, the club is continuing its fundraising efforts, with all monies received going to music education.

“The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers is now in its 24th year serving our community,” the club said in an announcement. “As they look to their 25th anniversary, they want to assure everyone that they will resume the Edmonds Jazz Connection next year.”