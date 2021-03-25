Edmonds Driftwood Players announces 2021 theatre scholarships

Edmonds Driftwood Players has opened applications for its annual scholarships given to deserving students interested in pursuing theatre education.

For 2021, one $500 Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship and one $500 Theatre Arts Scholarship are being offered. All theatre majors are welcome to apply, but technical degrees will receive priority for the Ralph Eaton Technical Theatre Scholarship. Scholarships may be used toward tuition at any college, university or technical school in the U.S.

Deadline for applications is April 30, 2021. For eligibility, how to apply and more information, visit the Edmonds Driftwood Players website at edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org/education/scholarships.