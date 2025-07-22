Edmonds Driftwood Players announces 2025 scholarship winners

Edmonds Driftwood Players has awarded theater scholarships to three graduating high school seniors. Lucas Harrison is the recipient of the Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship, Khaysia Lutfi was awarded the Theatre Arts Scholarship. And Aidan Cavanaugh is the recipient of the AC & Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship. Each will receive $1,000 payable to their school of choice.

The Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship honors a longtime member who spent many hours designing and/or building sets and was Driftwood’s volunteer technical director for many years. It was created by his wife, Judy Anne Eaton, a longtime Driftwood volunteer.

The Theatre Arts Scholarship was established in 1988.

The AC & Norma Gehrig Memorial Scholarship was created by longtime Driftwood member, volunteer, past board director and office manager Keith Gehrig to honor his parents.

Lucas Harrison is a graduate of Woodinville High School and a standout in the world of technical theatre. His journey began with acting but quickly evolved into a deep passion for building and design. As master carpenter for his school’s productions, Harrison combined creativity, leadership, and hands-on skill to bring complex sets to life—including his proudest achievement: co-designing and constructing the multi-gag set for The Play That Goes Wrong. Known for his dedication, humility, and collaborative spirit, Lucas will attend Western Washington University this fall to major in theatre arts with a concentration in entertainment design and technology, aiming for a professional career in scenic design.

“Theatre has positively impacted me by helping build my self-confidence,” Harrison said. “As my skills improved, I discovered something that I truly enjoy which I can pursue as a career. I am so grateful for the influence that theatre has had on my life, and I can’t wait to continue growing my knowledge and theatre family in college and beyond.”

Khaysia Lutfi is a graduate of John F. Kennedy Catholic High School and a rising theatre artist committed to representation, storytelling and lifting others through the arts. A passionate performer since age 7, Khaysia has brought her talents to both the spotlight and behind the scenes — as an actor, assistant stage manager, props crew member, and peer mentor. Her experiences as a Black artist in predominantly white spaces have fueled her mission to advocate for inclusion in theatre. This fall, Lufti will attend Hofstra University in New York to pursue a degree in theatre arts with a minor in marketing and communications, with dreams of producing inclusive youth theatre that inspires and empowers underrepresented voices.

“My dream is to create work that uplifts underrepresented voices and makes the arts more accessible to everyone,” Lutfi said. “I want to produce youth productions that center on marginalized stories, build bridges between communities and remind people that their voices matter.”

Aidan Cavanaugh is a graduate of Edmonds-Woodway High School, where he thrived as both a student and performer. With over 20 musical theatre productions under his belt —ranging from iconic roles like Barry in The Prom to Young Will in Big Fish — Cavanaugh has become a fixture in the local theater scene through his work with Madrona Children’s Theatre, Edmonds Heights and Edmonds Driftwood Players. A member of the National Honor Society, Tri-M, and a 4-star Honor Thespian, Cavanaugh has also given back as a mentor to younger actors and singers, helping guide the next generation of performers. He will attend Western Washington University this fall to pursue his dual passions of musical theatre arts and pre-veterinary science.

“Theater remains a huge part of my life because it has helped me through some difficult times,” Cavanaugh said. “It has brought me so many strong friendships and my cast mates are part of my family…Theater has given me many skills but most importantly, it’s given me a huge confidence boost to reach my goals.”

Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit community theatre. Founded in 1958, it is one of the oldest continually operating community theatres in Washington state.