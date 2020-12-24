Edmonds’ Driftwood Players performing holiday radio show Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Now through Christmas, Edmonds-based Driftwood Players is presenting a holiday performance of ‘Twas the Night Before the Night Before Christmas by Pat Cook and directed by Cody Tumlin.

Visit their Facebook page and RSVP for the event. You can also RSVP here!

The show starts at 7 p.m. but join them early for a chat with the director and actors. Hear about the process of producing virtual theatre and get your questions answered.

Access to the show is at no cost, but your donations are welcome. Suggested donation levels:

Sugarplum: $10

Reindeer: $15

Miniature Sleigh: $20

St Nicholas: $100