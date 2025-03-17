Edmonds Education Association food drive for Nourishing Network March 27-28

The Edmonds Education Association (EEA) is hosting a food drive March 27-28 to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network program.
The EEA notes that more than 4,000 food items move in and out of the Nourishing Network pantries each week, providing weekend nutrition for more than 375 hungry and homeless students.
Drop off donations from 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday or Friday, March 27-28, at the EEA office, 19105 36th Ave. W. Have your items in bags or boxes for easy unloading from vehicles.
Requested donations include:
Individual white milk (non-refrigerated
Single-serving cereal bowls/boxes
Juice boxes/pouches
Canned chicken or tuna
Canned chili
Canned soups
Canned fruit/fruit cups, single serve
Easy Mac & Cheese
Spaghetti O’s
Snacks — single serve
Raviolis
If you can’t make it on the March 27-28 donation dates, schedule a drop off by emailing ddarlington@washingtonea.org.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.