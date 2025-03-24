Edmonds eLearning Academy Information Night on March 25

The Edmonds School District’s Edmonds eLearning Academy is hosting a virtual Family Information Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 25 via Zoom. Families are invited to log in and discover how Edmonds eLearning Academy can provide a tailored, flexible learning environment for students.

Edmonds eLearning Academy is a comprehensive online school serving students in grades 7-12. The program is designed to offer the flexibility and convenience of online learning while maintaining a high standard of academic excellence. Students have access to a wide range of courses, all of which are delivered in an engaging and interactive online format. Coursework is accessible anytime and anywhere with a computer and a reliable internet connection — no specialized equipment is required.

Whether your student thrives in an independent learning environment, needs a schedule that fits their unique circumstances, or is simply looking for an alternative to traditional classroom settings, Edmonds eLearning Academy could be the perfect fit, the district said.