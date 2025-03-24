Edmonds eLearning Academy Information Night on March 25

The Edmonds School District’s Edmonds eLearning Academy is hosting a virtual Family Information Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 25 via Zoom. Families are invited to log in and discover how Edmonds eLearning Academy can provide a tailored, flexible learning environment for students.
Edmonds eLearning Academy is a comprehensive online school serving students in grades 7-12. The program is designed to offer the flexibility and convenience of online learning while maintaining a high standard of academic excellence. Students have access to a wide range of courses, all of which are delivered in an engaging and interactive online format. Coursework is accessible anytime and anywhere with a computer and a reliable internet connection — no specialized equipment is required.
Whether your student thrives in an independent learning environment, needs a schedule that fits their unique circumstances, or is simply looking for an alternative to traditional classroom settings, Edmonds eLearning Academy could be the perfect fit, the district said.
Click here to join the Zoom session at 7 p.m. March 25.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.