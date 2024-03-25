Edmonds Floretum Garden Club awards garden grants to four schools

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has awarded four School Garden Grants to local schools. These grants are meant to support teachers, parents, students, and administrators in developing gardens on public school property to enhance student learning.

Recipients and their projects include:

Sherwood Elementary School, Edmonds: To support a student gardening club in planting and caring for flowers to beautify the school.

College Place Elementary School, Lynnwood: To refurbish existing garden and purchase tools for maintaining garden beds and fruit trees.

Chase Lake Elementary School, Edmonds: To repair existing garden beds and build a water drip system for summer months.

Cedar Way Elementary School, Mountlake Terrace: To support their Life-Lab, including outdoor storage, tools, compost, plants.

A new round of grants will be available in fall 2024; an initial grant can be up to $1,000. Awards will be paid directly to the school.

Email the grants coordinator at grants@floretum.org for more information, and visit floretum.org to learn more about the club.