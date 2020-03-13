Edmonds Floretum Garden Club offering $1,500 scholarship to horticulture students

Funded by its annual spring plant sale, Floretum Garden Club of Edmonds each year offers a scholarship to high school graduates, community college students, or individuals planning a career in a horticultural field. The scholarship recipients may attend any community college, college, technical school or university in Washington state during the year following the award.

Selection is based on the following criteria:

-Interest in horticulture, floral design, landscape design, botany. forestry, or a related field.

-Financial need

-Legal resident

-Activities and achievements in school and community

A $1,500 scholarship will be awarded this year. Funds will be deposited in the financial office of the institution selected by the award recepient and may be applied toward tuition, books, and other class fees.

Scholarship application forms are available from your school’s scholarship office or the horticulture department, or by contacting the Floretum Garden Club’s Scholarship Committee chairperson Joyce Johnson at JoyceJohnson310@comcast.net.

The deadline for all applications is May 8, 2020.