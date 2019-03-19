Edmonds Heights K-12 student places 2nd at Regional Spelling Bee

Eliana Harrick, an 8th-grade student at Edmonds Heights K-12, placed second at the Regional Spelling Bee for King and Snohomish Counties, held earlier this month at the Meydenbauer Convention Center in Bellevue.

The spelling bee determines who will represent Washington state at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May. By placing second out of 98 students, Eliana is the Washington state alternate for the National Spelling Bee.

Edmonds Heights language arts teacher Maggie Daley said she remembered that in Eliana’s first spelling bee, she got eliminated after misspelling her first word.

“With determination, she came back each year, just to do better than the year before,” Daley said. “Eliana has been our school champ and regional and state representative for the past three years. I am so inspired and proud of Eliana’s determination and fortitude.”