Edmonds Heights K-12 success stories from thespians, robotics

Edmonds Heights K-12 students have received a number of accolades in recent weeks, as reported in the Edmonds School District Family and Community newsletter.

Seven Edmonds Heights students are national qualifiers and state honorees for the International Thespy Awards, a theater competition put on by the International Thespian Society. Students perform, present technical portfolios, write plays, or create short films. National qualifiers are Ilze Riekstins, Cordelia Carranza-McCullough and Elanor Sansburn. State honorees are Isabella Contreras, Lynx Beaky, Fiona Black and Evangeline Carballo.

Then there’s the Edmonds Heights K-12 Robotics Program, which includes Atomic Robotics 3805 and Aftershock 9880. Both teams competed at the FTC Interleague competition last month.

Atomic Robotics 3805 earned first place for the Connect Award, given to the team that most connects with their local science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) community.

Aftershock 9880 earned first place for the Think Award. This judged award is given to the team that best reflects the journey the team took as they experienced the engineering design process during the build season and is the second most important award for FTC Robotics.