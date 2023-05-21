Edmonds Jazz Connection photo gallery: combos and vocal groups

The annual Edmonds Jazz Connection brought musicians from local middle, high school and college jazz programs for performances at three downtown Edmonds venues Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Daybreakers Rotary Club, showcased big bands at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (see those photos here), small combos at the Edmonds Theater and vocalists at the Edmonds Opera House.

The Daybreakers Rotary Club also awarded scholarships to nine students in recognition of their excellence in academics and activities.