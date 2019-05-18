May 18: Edmonds Jazz Connection to showcase student jazz performances

One of Edmonds’ most popular spring events is back. The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club is proud to announce the 19th annual Edmonds Jazz Connection, to be held Saturday, May 18, at three locations in downtown Edmonds.

More than a festival, it’s a Connection, bringing together students, renowned professional musicians, the arts community, music educators and ordinary people who just love good music.

The Edmonds Jazz Connection will feature student groups from middle and high schools from around Puget Sound, including Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, Arlington and Everett, to bring you the finest in contemporary and traditional jazz music.

Featured will be choral jazz groups at the North Sound Center at 4th and Bell, plus jazz combos at the Edmonds Theater on Main Street. The big bands will be at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. Performances will begin at all venues at 9 a.m. and continue through the afternoon.

Admission to all performances at all venues is open to the public. While admission is free, your donations are welcome to help the Daybreakers support the club’s local youth programs, which include scholarships for graduating high school seniors and support for school music programs.

For more information and schedules, visit www.jazzconnection.org.