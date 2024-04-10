Edmonds Kiwanis Club members donate dictionaries to third graders

Each year, members of the Kiwanis Club of Edmonds provide a gift to third-grade student at local schools: Their own personal dictionary, to take home and keep.

Educators see the third grade as the dividing line between learning to read and reading to learn. It is the school year in which dictionary skills are taught. Kiwanis Club members volunteer their time and fundraise to purchase the dictionaries. They also visit schools to present the dictionaries to the children.

While in the schools, Kiwanis Club members stress the importance of reading and learning.

A total of 549 dictionaries were given to third graders at 10 schools: Cedar Valley Community School, Chase Lake Elementary, College Place Elementary, Edmonds Elementary, Holy Rosary School, Madrona K-8, Maplewood K-8, Sherwood Elementary, Seaview Elementary and Westgate Elementary.