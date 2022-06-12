Edmonds Kiwanis helmet program delivers to local students

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonds Kiwanis Club restarted its helmet giveaway for kids in need at elementary schools in Edmonds and Lynnwood.

The club noted that summer is coming and kids will soon be heading out into the neighborhoods on their bikes. Every year, there are over 250,000 emergency room visits and 100 deaths due to bicycle-related injuries for children.

Embracing the Kiwanis International mission focused on the well being of children, Edmonds Kiwanis Club members in late April reached out to family advocates and advisors at Cedar Valley, College Place and Chase Lake elementary schools. These elementary schools have historically been targeted as they have a large percentage of kids on reduced-cost or free meal programs — a good indicator of need, the club noted.

More than 250 bicycle helmets were requested, and thanks to the generous support of sponsors and donors, the Kiwanis Club was able to fully cover the costs of purchasing the helmets — which will arrive in schools before the end of the school year.

The club offered thanks to volunteers and supporters who helped with the effort.

You can learn more about the Edmonds Kiwanish Club at edmondskiwanis.org or email info@edmondskiwanis.org.