Edmonds Lions Club conducts sight and hearing tests for local students

Members of the Edmonds Lions Club Tuesday performed sight and hearing tests for nearly 170 students at Lynnwood’s St. Thomas More School. The Lions’ Sight and Hearing Program has been provided for over five years, and people using the camera have to be certified before they are qualified to assist. The students were also tested with an audiometer for hearing.
