Edmonds Lions Club hosts Food Drive on Oct. 7

The Edmonds Lions Club is having a Food Drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will be hosted by Walnut Street Coffee at 410 Walnut St., Edmonds. Cash and food donations to support the food bank will be appreciated.

