Edmonds Lutheran Church hosting Red Dress Project presentation May 4

Posted: April 20, 2024 4
Photo courtesy Edmonds Lutheran Church

Edmonds Lutheran Church will be hosting its third annual installation of the Red Dress Project — an international movement aimed at honoring and remembering the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous people who have not been returned to their families and communities.

During the week of May 1-8, the church — located at 23525 84th Ave. W. in Edmonds — will display an outdoor Red Garment Project installation. This project will include a presentation at 11 a.m.  Thursday, May 2. The public is invited to attend.

Read more about this issue in our 2022 story here.

