Edmonds, Lynnwood athletes among those honored as 2019 Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Edmonds High School multi-sport athlete Brenda Dobbelaar, Lynnwood High multi-sport athlete Orlondo Steinhauer and the 1984 Woodway High School girls basketball team are among those being inducted into the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame this fall.

The committee on Wednesday announce the 2019 Induction Class, which includes six athletes, one coach, one team and one sports contributor. The 2019 Induction Class is the 10th class for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame.

The six athletes being inducted are:

Brenda Dobbelaar-Morris – Basketball and Softball

A 1989 graduate of Edmonds High School, Dobbelaar was a multi-sport athlete there. While at Edmonds she was: 1) The Herald’s All-Area Soccer 1st Team all four years, 2) as a senior, All-Wesco in soccer, basketball and softball, and 3) The Herald’s Female Athlete of the Year. Then at Pacific Lutheran University in softball as the team’s shortstop, she batted a remarkable .422 and was a two-time NAIA All American and twice a NAIA All-National Tournament Team. In 1991 she was on the U.S. National Team that won a gold medal at the Cuba Pan Am Games.

Orlondo Steinhauer – Football

Steinhauer was outstanding in football, basketball and baseball at Lynnwood High. He graduated in 1991. At Lynnwood High School, he was all-Wesco in football for both 1990 and 1991 and went on to Western Washington University (WWU) and continued playing football. As a senior, he was 1st team NAIA All-American. In 1999, he was named to WWU’s All-Century football as 1st team cornerback & punt returner. After WWU, he played with the Canadian Football League (CFL) for 12 years and was a division All-Star six times and CFL All-Star five times. He’s been coaching in the CFL since 2010 and is now head coach for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Eleanor McElVaine – Rowing

McElVaine is a 1981 Cascade High graduate. As a senior, she was named senior class Most Athletic Woman. She then went to University of Washington where she was on the women’s crew for four years, helping her crew win three gold medals in the women’s nationals (1983-85). These crews are all in the Husky Hall of Fame. In 1988, she almost qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team. She’s coached since 1991 including at Mt. Baker Rowing & Sailing Center, 12 years as UW’s novice crew coach, as UW’s head women’s crew coach, and for various national crews.

Jarrod Rome – Track & Field

Rome, a 1995 Marysville Pilchuck High graduate, played football, basketball, and track and field. As a senior, he began focusing on the discus and shotput and continued them at Boise State University and in national competition. Noteworthy accomplishments include several times NCAA Division I All-American, thrice Big West Conference discus champ, on 2004 and 2012 USA Olympic teams, discus silver medalist in 2011 Pam Am Games, and ranked no. 1 in U.S. in discus (‘04, ‘05, ‘07 & ’11). He is now the throws coach at Boston University.

Dave Lyon – Snow Skiing

As a skiing racer as a junior high and high school student (1981 Snohomish High graduate) and collegiate amateur, Lyon’s activities/accomplishments include: Bogus Basin Ski Racing Alliance’s Inter-Mountain Cup Champion and a two-time Northwest Cup Overall Champion, with no. 1-ranked University of Wyoming Ski Team, a NCAA All-American in 1985, ‘86 and ’87, and twice Rocky Mountain Overall Champion. After Wyoming, he raced on the pro-tour until retiring in 1990. Currently, he continues, among other ski endeavors, as program director and head coach of Stevens Pass Alpine Club.

CARL Zaretzke – Race Car (FEAR & NASCAR Superstock)

Zaretzke, (known as “Crazy Carl”) is an Arlington High graduate. He began racing at the Evergreen Speedway in 1966 and is considered Evergreen Speedway’s first superstar. He is the first inductee into Evergreen Speedway’s Hall of Fame. He was very instrumental in the creation of Figure Eight Auto Racing Inc. (FEAR) and is the only FEAR member to win eight consecutive season championships (in the 1970s). Additionally, he won three of the first four NASCAR Superstock Oval Championships (1986, ’88’ and 89).

Troy Summers – boxing

Summers, for many years, coached the nationally known Everett Firefighters Boxing Team. Other noteworthy coaching includes several USA boxing teams in international competition, 1984 U.S. National Golden Gloves champion team and a National Olympic Sports Festival championship team in 1982. He coached Snohomish County Hall of Fame inductee Robert Shannon to a 1983 Junior World Championship, and his son, Bret (also a Snohomish County Hall of Fame inductee), to a 1976 national championship. He coached four other county boxers to berths in the 1984 L.A. Olympic Boxing Trials.

The team being inducted is the 1984 Woodway High School girls basketball team

This Woodway High School team is considered a legendary Snohomish County girls’ basketball team. It was Snohomish County’s second girls’ basketball team to win a state championship. Coached by the very successful coach Bruce Evans, the team’s overall record was 25-2. They won the Wesco, NW District and Region I titles, then went on to the state tournament and won three games including a win over North Kitsap 54-52 for the championship. Kelly Joy was named to the State All-Tournament Team and Carol Olson’s 11 assists in a single game set a tournament record.

The sports contributor being inducted is Jim Piccolo – Athletic Administrator

Piccolo was Stanwood High’s Athletic Director from 1984-2006. His accomplishments there include developing a 4A Booster Club, an Athletic/Academic Awards Night, the Athletic Training Program, and the Athletic Hall of Fame. Other noteworthy achievements/awards include ‘99 Washington State High School Athletic Director of the Year, Washington State Athletic Administrators Hall of Fame inductee, and Washington State Administrators President and Past President. In 2000, he was named National Athletic Director of the Year by National Alliance for Health, P. E., Recreation, and Dance.

The Sports Hall of Fame inductees were nominated by the public and the 22-member Sports Hall of Fame Committee. They will be honored at the 2019 Sports Hall of Fame Banquet on Sept. 18 at Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel of the Winds Arena. Individual tickets are $65 and $600 for a table of 10 people. Online tickets are on sale now at www.seattlenorthcountry.com/sports/hall-of-fame/banquet/

In addition, the banquet will feature the Snohomish County High School Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Collegiate Male and Female Athlete of the Year and the Herald Man and Woman of the Year Award.