Edmonds man arrested after lighting fire under Lynnwood police vehicle

A 30-year-old Edmonds man was arrested Sunday night after witnesses spotted him lighting an object on fire underneath a Lynnwood Police Department vehicle, police said.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, witnesses reported seeing a man bent down near a police vehicle in the Lynnwood Police Department parking lot, located at 19321 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. The man appeared to light a fire near a police truck and then get into a black BMW sedan. When officers attempted to contact the man, he was reported to have fled the scene.

Police said they then pursued the suspect, who was driving erratically and attempted to swerve into the officer’s vehicle. After successfully performing a pursuit intervention technique (PIT), police were able to stop the suspect vehicle on the 196th Street Southwest overpass and then took the man into custody.

The driver was uninjured and the vehicle was towed for evidence.

The Washington State Patrol Joint Bomb Squad responded to the scene to investigate the incendiary device. After inspecting the burnt remains, no explosive material was discovered, said Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Heather Axtman.

Using a robot for inspection, police said the device appeared to be a burrito or similar food item wrapped in foil and affixed with a homemade fusing.

The suspect is facing second-degree arson and attempting to elude charges.

