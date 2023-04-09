Man dies in one-car collision on Hwy 99 north of Lynnwood Sunday

A 30-year-old Edmonds man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a utility pole and a concrete barrier on Highway 99 just north of Lynnwood Sunday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the man was driving a Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 99 around 8:30 a.m. when the vehicle crossed all northbound lanes “for an unknown reason.” The Explorer struck a utility pole and a concrete barrier, coming to rest facing northbound in the center turn lane at 156th Street Southwest, the state patrol said.

The driver, identified as Patrick Babb-Henry died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.