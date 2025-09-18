Edmonds man sentenced to nearly 20 years for murder of rideshare driver

Edmonds resident Alex Matthew Waggoner, 23, was sentenced to 235 months – 19 years and seven months – for the January 2024 shooting of 31-year-old rideshare driver Abdikadir Gedi Shariif of Tukwila in Edmonds.

Judge Richard Okrent handed down a sentence of 175 months for second-degree murder and 60 months for gun enhancement, followed by a 36-month period of community custody and a restitution. He added that Waggoner will lose his right to vote and to own a firearm while incarcerated.

A jury on July 16 found Waggoner guilty of shooting Shariif. Waggoner was dressed in dark clothing, armed and drunk while crossing the street around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2024 – and was almost hit by Shariif’s Prius as it turned left onto Edmonds Way. A dashcam footage inside Shariif’s car showed him trying to apologize – “I’m sorry!” before Waggoner fired at him 11 times.

Waggoner ran back to his apartment where he lived with his then-girlfriend and her father. He did not tell her what actually happened, nor did he tell Edmonds Det. Patrick Clark about the incident when he was interrogated about a week later. After Clark shared a Ring video still footage of him returning to his apartment, Waggoner admitted that he was the shooter.

Waggoner said in court July 15 that he had mistaken the cellphone in Shariif’s hand for a gun.

Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association Executive Director Ahmed Mumin, who spoke for Shariif’s family, told My Edmonds News that while most of the victim’s family members were satisfied with the sentencing, some thought Waggoner should have received a harsher sentence.

Shariif’s brother Abdirahman said that some of the family wished the sentence could have been longer, ideally life or at least 35 years. He felt that 20 years is not enough given the severity of the crime.

Laila Hassan told the court that she chose to remember Shariif as “my favorite cousin” and somebody “who always brought laughter to the house.”

“Jan. 3 was a life-changing day we will never forget,” Hassan told the court. “One less person at our dinner table, one less person standing beside his brother in prayer. He might be one less person on this planet full of billions, but his absence is felt, making this place feel empty.”

“And my favorite memory [of] him was when he took me out to go bowling after I recovered from a chronic illness that I deal with,” she continued. “I sucked at bowling. He absolutely won, but I had a blast. [He] bought me food, helped me while I cried, and that is what I choose to remember him as.”

Shariif’s sister Umueyaman said that there is a “silence” in their home that can be felt. “There’s an empty chair at the table, a missing voice during holidays such as Eid Ramadan and graduation,” she said. “We’re not here for revenge. We are here for justice. We ask the court to remember that this is not just about laws and sentencing. It’s about a real human being who was loved and deeply missed. Whatever sentence is handed down today will never bring [Shariif] back.”

Snohomish County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Bob Langbehn told the judge that the sentence should be 260 months. “I can’t help but be struck by what was said in the moments following this arrest versus what was claimed at trial,” he said. “I believe that the state’s recommendation is appropriate, and I ask you to follow [it].”

Defense attorney Jeff Wolfenbarger had recommended an “exceptional down sentence” of five years for second-degree murder and five years for firearms enhancement. He also asked the court to waive legal financial obligations due to Waggoner’s indigency.

He said that Waggoner had grown up in an environment of physical abuse and where there weren’t a lot of adults to protect him.

“This created a belief in Mr. Waggoner that he needed to protect himself,” he said. “The only way to protect himself is himself because the adults in his life weren’t doing that. That’s why he left his family. He came with his girlfriend, got his GED…working.”

Wolfenbarger added that Waggoner was not “radicalized,” the incident was not premeditated and Wagner’s actions were influenced by fear and societal messages about self-defense.

“Every day in the news, we can read an article where something happened,” he said. “No one can explain what just happened. Just this month, I read about two people on a bus who were stabbed and their throats were slashed by strangers. Three or four years ago, there was an incident in Las Vegas where there were two teens driving a stolen vehicle. They ran over a gentleman who was their retired sheriff. He was outside on a bicycle. No reason. They didn’t know the guy. It’s stories like this and what is taught to people in this country that there are bad people out there and you need to be ready to defend yourself.”

Speaking to the court, Waggoner said that he did “understand the seriousness of this whole situation.”

“And to everybody that’s been affected by my decisions, I would like to say that I’m sorry,” he said.

Before the sentencing, Okrent said: “Mr. Waggoner, you had been drinking. You decided that you were going to get some more alcohol, and you took your gun with you. And you’re an adult. You’re not a child. You testified in court. You understand the significance of what you did. You understood exactly what you were doing that night, and you decided to take your gun with you after drinking to get some more alcohol.”

Contrary to what was written in the memorandum, this incident “was not Mr. Shariif’s fault.”

“This idea of saying, well, it’s just an incident that [Shariif] crossed Mr. Wagner’s path and then saying to me in the brief that we don’t want to blame the victim is double talk,” Okrent said. “It wasn’t about watching videos. Lots of videos on gun safety. Lots of videos on protecting yourself. Not one video says, “Take out your gun and shoot somebody in the dark when the man is trying to apologize to you. Most people would have moved on, maybe used a few expletives to tell him how you felt. Very few people in that situation would pull out their gun and empty 11 bullets into a man and then run home to their girlfriend and not tell anyone. That’s cowardice.”