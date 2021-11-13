Edmonds musician authors new ukulele songbook

Treachery Publishing has released a new book for the contemporary ukulele player, written by Pacific Northwest-based songwriter Rachel Gardner.

Bawdy Ballads and Salty Songs for the Ukulele includes 25 original songs ideal for the cheekier crowd. Each song is written with full notation and a chord sheet and can be played on any instrument, not just the ukulele.

Songwriter Rachel Gardner has brought together this clever mix of songs she has written on her ukulele covering genres from folk to rock, and ballads to grunge with themes of comical situations, darker moments and moody power. Songs include: Mixtape Mistake, Chaos and Beauty, Panic Room, Dark and Twisty, Hello Sailor, Stranger’sLand, and many more.

“This collection is perfect for when you are in the mood to have a rage play on your tiny ax, or shed a few tears while strumming, or to set the mood when feeling a little randy,” Gardner said.

Daughter of jazz pianist Barney McClure and flautist and composer Ann Lindquist, Gardner has spent her whole life with music. She was born in the back of a music store in Port Townsend, Washington; music was her first language and writing music was encouraged from an early age.

Gardner’s adventurous side has inspired her songs — from racing sailboats in stormy weather to traveling aroundthe world chasing after snowy mountains, from playing bass and ukulele in an original indie-folk band to performing in a belly dance troupe, her lust for life’s experiences and enjoying the absurdity of the everyday shines through in the heartfelt lyrics she writes.