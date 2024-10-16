Edmonds police bust alleged fraudster who stole over half a million dollars

Edmonds police arrested a 52-year-old Lynnwood woman earlier this month, alleging that she used fraudulent checks to steal more than half a million dollars from an Edmonds business owner.

In an early morning arrest Oct. 4, Edmonds Police Department detectives, patrol officers and the department’s problem-solving emphasis team worked together to arrest the woman for first-degree identity theft, theft and forgery.

The suspect was a caregiver for an 82-year-old woman with dementia and was employed by the woman’s husband — an Edmonds business owner — since 2021. The wife had handled the family’s finances until 2018, when her illness worsened.

The husband then had the office manager from his business handle the family’s finances. However, according to police, the office manager never reconciled the account because the manager was uncomfortable with the task. Checks were written out by the office manager or another manager at the business, and the husband would sign them, including the checks made to the suspect’s company for legitimate caregiving services beginning in 2021.

The second manager at the husband’s business initially alerted Edmonds police about the issue in April 2024. At the time of the initial police report, the husband’s finance team had traced fraudulent activity as far back as February 2024 and was still auditing payments to the suspect.

The final audit revealed fraudulent checks dating back to December 2022. Several of them had incorrect numbers – fakes made by the suspect with forged signatures – and were included in sporadic mobile deposits.

The husband’s accounting team audited the account and found that the suspect had deposited 141 forged checks totaling $634,298.81. She was customarily paid between $8,000 to $9,000 a month split between two checks for her health care services.

Detectives found that although the graphics on the checks were the same and the handwriting closely resembled that of the victim and their two managers, there were subtle differences that ultimately gave them away as fake. Further, several of the check numbers were not in the business owner’s system.

In April, the operations manager resigned, and the suspect was fired. The suspect emailed the company’s owner, begging for forgiveness and time, stating she wished to take responsibility for her actions and see her grandchildren grow up. The suspect explained how she would repay the victim, including taking out a second mortgage on her Lynnwood home.

The victim did not respond to the emails and is seeking litigation. He told police he feared the suspect would flee the country, as she is in the U.S. on a work visa from the Philippines.

The suspect was taken to Snohomish County Jail and was released Oct. 12 on a $25,000 bond.

Edmonds Police Department spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure advised all community members to routinely audit their personal finances to ensure their accounts have not been compromised.

To prevent fraud, he advised that consumers:

-Sign up for online banking to easily check bank accounts and to monitor those accounts regularly

-Ensure check numbers in their transaction history are sequential

-Dispose of unused checks

-Review monthly statements

-Do not pre-sign checks

“It is also important to work with elderly family members to make sure they are not falling victim to scams and limiting who has access to their residence and financial information,” McClure said.

— By Rick Sinnett