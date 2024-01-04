Edmonds police investigate shooting that left victim in critical condition Wednesday night

Edmonds police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 236th Street Southwest and Edmonds Way Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just after 10:15 p.m., Edmonds police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said. Initial information from multiple witnesses indicated that a male suspect on foot fired multiple times at a vehicle, striking the victim driver. The victim is in critical condition.

The suspect was last seen on foot headed eastbound on 236th, police said via the social media platform X. He is described as white or Hispanic, in his teens to early 20s, with curly dark hair, wearing a hoody and all black clothing.

Call 911 if you see anything suspicious in the area.

We’ll provide more deteails as they become available.