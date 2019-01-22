Edmonds police now believe day care threats came from out of state

Edmonds police said Tuesday that detectives now believe that the threatening phone calls made to five Edmonds day cares Monday came outside the state of Washington.

“We do not believe that there is an immediate threat to our community,” Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure said in a statement.

Edmonds police will continue its investigation, using the resources of local, state and federal law enforcement partners “as appropriate,” McClure said. Meanwhile, Edmonds patrol officers “will continue to provide a visible presence in your neighborhoods and exceptional response to calls for service,” he added.

“We appreciate the public’s concern for the safety and well-being of all children, not only in Edmonds, but in our surrounding communities,” McClure said. “Threats against any member of the community are unacceptable, but threats made against innocent children are indefensible.”

Police from Edmonds, along with officers from Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace police and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, responded to five child care centers across the city who had received phone calls from a man threatening gun violence all five locations.

Three of the child care centers were Grow With Us Preschool and Child Care locations — on 84th Avenue West in the 5 Corners neighborhood, on Edmonds Way and on 196th Street Street Southwest. The other two were Great Kids Academy locations in the Lake Ballinger neighborhood — on 76th Avenue West and on 240th Street Southwest.